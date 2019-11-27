Sedalia Water Stinks

The city thought it had a solution, but now it's out of time.

It may be safe to drink, but it smells terrible, tastes worse and even kills fish. In 1998, Missouri's Department of Natural Resources declared Sedalia's Spring Fork Lake was too bad for municipal use.

The lake's too many nutrients kill fish and cause the odor. The lake made the state's hit list yet again this year, after DNR found 80% more nutrients than allowed.

Sedalia hired a company to clean the water, and hoped to get a million dollars from DNR, but the city failed to apply in time for the money.

Now, residents have a bad taste in their mouths about city officials missing the grant deadline.

"All the other towns are taking advantage of them, why not us? If we can get a grant to straighten this place out, where the fishing is good, the water tastes better, more power to them," said Dan Schirlls.

Officials claim they did not have enough time to apply for the grant, but maybe they can apply next year.

Sedalia's water is safe to drink, although it may not taste good.