Sedalia Woman Found Dead in Home

SEDALIA- Police further the investigation of the death of a 76-year-old Sedalia woman. Neighbors say police were in and out of the house this afternoon. They continue to search Rebekah Marcus' home for clues in the investigation.

Marcus' nurse found her dead with a knife in her chest yesterday. Police say Marcus was beaten and stabbed to death on the floor of her suburban Sedalia home. They found her with bruises and marks on her head, along with signs of strangulation.

"We are continuing to work on the scene and the police are following up on several leads. The preliminary cause of death is blunt force trauma to the head, strangulation and stabbing," said Commander Larry Ward.

76-year-old Marcus had a respiratory health condition and neighbor Paul Bennett said his daughter Crystal Vasquez checked on her 3-4 times a week. Vasquez lives across the street from Marcus and noticed her garage door was left open all night. Vasquez went into the home to check on Marcus and saw her body on the floor.

Vasquez informed Bennett about what happened, and he immediately called the police.

Bennett says Marcus' husband died 3 months ago and Marcus had no children. Bennett remembers Marcus dropping into his home to say "hello." He said she would drop in, and they would end up talking for hours.

She's a fine lady, gonna be missed by everyone in the neighborhood," said neighbor Paul Bennett.

The Sedalia task force will meet Thursday morning to continue the investigation.