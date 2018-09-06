Seedings Announced for AMC Postseason Tournaments

FULTON, MO -- Both William Woods University basketball teams learned their first round opponents in the AMC Postseason Tournament on Sunday. As the no. 2 seed in the bracket, the women's basketball team will host no. 7 seed Missouri Baptist on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. The men's basketball team earned the no. 5 seed after finishing the regular season tied with first-round opponent Park University. The Owls will travel to Parkville, Missouri to take on the Pirates at 7 p.m. Thursday.

As the top seed in the tournament, the Columbia Lady Cougars (22-8, 12-2) will host eighth seeded Stephens College (2-26, 1-13).

As conference champion, Columbia (24-6, 11-1 AMC) has earned a quarterfinal bye. The Cougars will await the winner of Thursday's quarterfinal game between Park University (11-15, 5-7) and William Woods University (14-16, 5-7).