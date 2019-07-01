Seeing One Miracle After Another

"They were sitting there telling me I might not walk again at first," John said. "It went through the back of my head and missed my carotid artery by about two sheets of paper- the thickness of two sheets of paper. So that's about a millimeter."

"Ninety-nine out of 100 people with this injury would not survive. It's a miracle," Connie said.

"Here I am walking around," John said. "They told me my face wouldn't regenerate for I don't know how long. It's almost all the way back to normal."

"The left side of his face is improving every day," Connie said. "He called me at the office the other day and he said 'Mom,' he goes, 'the wrinkle on the left side of my forehead grew again. I can see it! It just is wonderful. One miracle after another, and we're not finished yet. God's not done yet."

John isn't sure where he'll go to college but plans to major in exercise science. He will be a special guest Thursday night at the kick-off for a conference on the mental health needs of military personnel and their families.