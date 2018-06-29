Selig Tells Station MLB Plans to Expand Replay

ARLINGTON, TX (AP) -- Commissioner Bud Selig tells a Dallas radio station baseball plans to expand its use of replay, but he says reviewing every close call would hurt the game.

Umpire Ron Kulpa blew a call at first base during St. Louis' 16-7 victory at Texas in Game 3 of the World Series on Saturday night, kickstarting the replay debate once again. Baseball currently limits replay use to disputed home runs.

Selig tells ESPN Dallas 103.3 FM baseball will "enlarge replay a little bit." He also says ""If you're going to start replaying every controversial decision or every close call, I think that hurts the sport."

The Associated Press reported in April baseball was leaning toward expanding replay for the 2012 season to include trapped balls and fair-or-foul rulings down the lines.