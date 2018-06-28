Semi-automatic handgun found during narcotic search

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Investigators said Wednesday they found substances believed to be cocaine, methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia when they executed a narcotic search warrant in Fulton.

The Fulton Police Department and the M.U.S.T.A.N.G. drug task force executed the warrant at 1416 Monroe Street.

Authorities arrested 43-year-old Brent Teel, of Fulton, for three counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police also arrested 58-year-old Steve Neal, of Fayette, who had a semi-automatic handgun in the residence. Neal was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both suspects are being held at the Callaway County jail. Teel is being held on a $14,000 bond and Neal is being held on a $5,000 bond.