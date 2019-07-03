Semi crash spills cases of beer, shuts down one lane of US 63
WESTPHALIA - A tractor trailer crash shut down one lane of US 63 near Westphalia in Osage County Tuesday evening.
According to an Osage County Sheriff's Department Facebook post, the truck was going southbound on US 63 when it ran off the roadway near a set of soccer fields.
The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
A series of tweets from Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F appeared to show cases of alcohol spilled out of the trailer.
#OsageCounty - We are working an injury crash involving a tractor trailer on US 63 north of Westphalia. Delays likely.— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) July 3, 2019
Complete cleanup will take awhile.
And will be thorough in all respects. pic.twitter.com/frFQ4baHjV
More News
Grid
List
COLE COUNTY - Emergency search crews found a missing kayaker in the Missouri River late Tuesday night. A... More >>
in
WESTPHALIA - A tractor trailer crash shut down one lane of US 63 near Westphalia in Osage County Tuesday evening.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Friends and family of Tom Hurley continued mourning his death Tuesday. Hurley passed away Sunday. He worked... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Capital Mall in Jefferson City is hoping for approval for a bond to fund the addition... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - More than 100 people lined up in south Columbia to protest detention centers ordered by President Donald Trump.... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - The current bridge that runs over the Grindstone Creek near Harrisburg on Missouri Route 124 is 87... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Prosecutors say a second man has been charged with the murder of North St. Louis County... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley is slamming Nike after a report that the company pulled... More >>
in
COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Commission says Jefferson City is one step closer to saving money and creating more... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Harrisburg man has been charged in a Saturday hit-and-run that left one dead. Charles Waddill, 50,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Sheriff's Department is searching for a suspect after authorities recovered human remains in Jefferson... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY - A Lebanon man has been charged with stealing three vehicles during the month of June in Miller... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Former NFL wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham has been charged with jumping out of a window with... More >>
in
Centralia - Four hundred seventy-nine American flags will wave in the Centralia City Cemetery, each honoring a deceased veteran in... More >>
in
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the weekend's deadly boat crash on Monday. MSHP... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Missouri put new rules in place regarding its bail system Monday. MU journalism professor and law expert... More >>
in
MARSHALL - What do you call a dog that can supposedly understand foreign languages, read license plates, and predict future... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – According to its mission statement, Helping Art Liberate Orphans, or "HALO," wants to help one more child... More >>
in