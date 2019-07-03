Semi crash spills cases of beer, shuts down one lane of US 63

Courtesy MSHP Troop F

WESTPHALIA - A tractor trailer crash shut down one lane of US 63 near Westphalia in Osage County Tuesday evening.

According to an Osage County Sheriff's Department Facebook post, the truck was going southbound on US 63 when it ran off the roadway near a set of soccer fields.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

A series of tweets from Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F appeared to show cases of alcohol spilled out of the trailer.