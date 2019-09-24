Semi truck crash leaks diesel fuel causing slick conditions on I-70

Semi truck crash in Montgomery County left diesel fuel on I-70. Photo courtesy: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

MONTGOMERY COUNTY - A semi truck crash on westbound Interstate 70 in Montgomery County left diesel fuel on the roadway Sunday night.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, the fuel caused slick driving conditions. Deputies helped redirected traffic around the semi truck that was also partially off the road.

The crash happened at the 169 mile marker on I-70.

There were no injuries from the crash.