Semi truck crash leaks diesel fuel causing slick conditions on I-70
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - A semi truck crash on westbound Interstate 70 in Montgomery County left diesel fuel on the roadway Sunday night.
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, the fuel caused slick driving conditions. Deputies helped redirected traffic around the semi truck that was also partially off the road.
The crash happened at the 169 mile marker on I-70.
There were no injuries from the crash.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 28-year-old Missouri man charged with plotting a terrorist attack on buses, trains and a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday and one organization in Columbia is preparing to get residents ready for... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A forum will be held on Tuesday at the Country Club of Missouri discussing report cards produced by... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police closed Rice Road at McKee Street in Columbia after police found evidence 17 shots were fired. ... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jefferson City man said he was carjacked in a Kansas City hotel parking lot Sunday... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and 15 other children filed a complaint with the United Nations Monday alleging... More >>
in
BENTON COUNTY - A woman was arrested last week on almost a dozen animal abuse charges. Tiffany L. Woodington,... More >>
in
BELLE - Preliminary autopsy results indicate the deaths of a man and child in Gasconade County may have been a... More >>
in
FULTON - A Fulton woman charged of second-degree murder in March has now been indicted on first-degree murder charges. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - New court documents detail what led to a shooting that killed 19-year-old E'quan Spain in Columbia early Saturday,... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities say at least five people were shot and wounded at a swingers club near Kansas... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A special Missouri legislative session on vehicle tax breaks cost roughly $70,000 to hold. State... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police confirmed a home was damaged by gunfire early Saturday, but no injuries have been reported. Officers... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri's Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe announced his plans to keep his office on Monday. The former... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost will be retiring at the end of the season,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors charged a St. Martins man with making a terroristic threat after police said he talked about... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A truck hit a pedestrian in Jefferson City Saturday night. Police said Jordan Pfenenger, a 29-year-old... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Rock Bridge's tennis program is chasing history. The boy's team has won four straight state titles, the... More >>
in