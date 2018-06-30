Semi Truck Driver Injured in Accident

COLUMBIA - The driver of a semi truck veered off the right hand side of I-70 eastbound at Woodland School Road Saturday morning.



According to Sgt. Brent Drummond of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the truck traveled off the road and struck a guard rail.



The vehicle finally came to rest against an overpass at mile marker 109 on I-70. The driver, Edward Smith of Decatur, Ill., sustained moderate injuries and was taken to University Hospital in Columbia.



No others were injured in the accident.