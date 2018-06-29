Seminars to Help Firms, Schools Deal With Gunmen

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are planning seminars to help officials of businesses and schools in case they encounter a gunman on their premises.

St. Louis Public Radio reports that two free seminars are planned at Ameren Corp. headquarters on Feb. 15.

Police Chief Sam Dotson says the recent high-profile shootings across the country show the need for training in what he calls an active shooter situation.

Among those shootings was one in St. Louis, where a part-time student allegedly shot an administrator and then himself at a downtown business school. Both survived.

Police Maj. Joe Spiess says the department has established protocols for active shooter situations, but there are differences in how they're handled at schools and businesses.