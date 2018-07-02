Semler Refuses To Step Down

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City Parks Board member Frances Semler says she won't step down, even if it means losing two national conventions. The NAACP and the National Council of La Raza are put off by Semler's membership in the Minutemen Civil Defense Corps. The Minutemen have a strong stance on immigration issues and have conducted patrols of U.S. borders. The two civil rights groups are threatening to cancel their convention plans for Kansas City if Semler doesn't step down. Mayor Mark Funkhouser in June turned down Semler's offer to resign after the initial controversy over her appointment. But yesterday he said he wouldn't require her to stay on the park board, because of recent events. Still, Funkhouser says Semler has his support -- even if it means losing the two conventions and any other events.