SEMO Enrollment Remains Steady

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-MO--SEMO-Enrollment,0043Southeast Missouri enrollment steady in spring CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) -- Enrollment holds steady at Southeast Missouri State University. The university in Cape Girardeau says it has 15 more students enrolled this spring than a year ago. Total undergraduate and graduate enrollment now stands at just under 98-hundred students. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-02-16-07 1031EST