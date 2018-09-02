SEMO Investigating Tweet Link to Photo of Half-Dressed Women

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - Officials at Southeast Missouri State University say they're investigating how an athletics department tweet linked viewers to a photo of two partially clad women.

The Southeast Missourian reports sports information director Jeff Honza apologized Friday for the tweet, which went out from the official Twitter profile of Southeast Missouri State Redhawks athletics earlier Friday. The tweet was supposed to link to track and field results but instead linked to the women's photo.

The photo shows two women in a bathroom, one in her underwear and a tank top and the other in a vest and blouse and a pair of shorts around her knees. Their faces were blurred out.

Director of Athletics Mark Alnutt also says the university apologizes and is investigating what led to the photo being linked.