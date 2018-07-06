SEMO president to become citizen on Fourth of July

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — This Fourth of July will be extra special for Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas-Aburto — he'll become a U.S. citizen.

The Southeast Missourian reports that Vargas will be among those taking the oath of citizenship at a naturalization ceremony Monday as part of the "Great American Fourth of July" event in downtown Cape Girardeau. Republican U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri will be the guest speaker.

Festivities will include patriotic music, presentation of the Spirit of America Award and an evening fireworks show.

Vargas grew up in Mexico and began his higher education career in the U.S. in 1985.