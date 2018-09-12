SEMO speaker series to host seasoned journalists

By: The Associated Press

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - Southeast Missouri State University's upcoming speaker series will include a trio of journalists and a baseball Hall of Famer.

The series will kick off Sept. 10 with Richard Picciotto, a New York City fire battalion commander who survived the World Trade Center collapse. Next up will be journalists Anderson Cooper on Sept. 21, Mara Liasson on Oct. 28 and Soledad O'Brien on Jan. 21.

Actor Hill Harper will speak on Feb. 25, and former St. Louis shortstop Ozzie Smith will closes out the series on April 20.

Admission to the Picciotto and Harper events are free and open to the public. Tickets will be required to hear the other speakers.