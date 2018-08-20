SEMO student arrested after Allegedly Threatening Woman with a Gun

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - A Southeast Missouri State University student faces felony charges for allegedly using a shotgun to threaten a female student outside a residence hall. Lemell Harlston, a 21-year-old student from St. Louis, was charged Monday with flourishing a shotgun in an angry or threatening manner. He is jailed on $7,500 bond. The incident happened Sunday outside Towers residence hall. An 18-year-old woman said Harlston pulled the gun and threatened to shoot her. Police believe the incident stemmed from long-standing altercations with another woman. University officials activated an emergency response team of administrators and security personnel Sunday night and stepped up security around student housing.