SEMO Student Critical After Scooter Accident

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - A student at Southeast Missouri State University is hospitalized in critical condition after the scooter she was driving collided with a pickup truck.

The Southeast Missourian reports that the accident happened Sunday afternoon in Cape Girardeau. The student's name was not immediately released.

Police say the student was driving on Sprigg Street and the pickup was turning onto Normal Avenue. The driver of the truck told police he had a green light.