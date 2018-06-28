SEMO winter commencement is Dec. 19

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Nearly 800 students will receive their degrees during Southeast Missouri State University's winter commencement later this month.

The university said Monday that 611 undergraduate and 162 master's and specialist students are eligible for the commencement exercises on Dec. 19 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Warren Anderson, professor of cultural and linguistic anthropology, will be the commencement speaker.

The university says 41 students will graduate with a grade point average of 3.9 to 4.0; 30 will graduate with a GPA of 3.75 to 3.89; and 102 will graduate with a GPA of 3.5 to 3.74.