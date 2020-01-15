Sen. Blunt: President Trump deserves to make his case

WASHINGTON DC - Senator Roy Blunt argued on Tuesday at the weekly Republican Senate leadership press conference that President Trump deserves to make his case against impeachment in a congressional setting, specifically in the Senate.

Trump was impeached on Dec. 18 for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress by the House of Representatives, led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). He and many Republican lawmakers have referred to the charges and the process as a "hoax," and as Blunt's office put it, "a completely unfair, politically-driven impeachment effort."

“He hasn’t had a chance to make his case," Blunt said. "He’ll have that chance in the Senate. The Senate owes that to him, and I think the Congress owes that to the country. But we can’t just have a one-sided process that suddenly ends, but a process where everybody gets a chance to be heard."

Blunt added that the GOP wants a fair process in the Senate, where everybody has a chance to present their side.

"We’ve heard a lot from the House," he said. "We’ve particularly heard a lot from the House about how urgent this all was until the last month where apparently it wasn’t urgent at all," referencing Pelosi's withholding of the articles of impeachment.

"But my view is that this will be the first chance that the president has had to make his case. He deserves that, the American people deserve a chance to hear the other side of this, which they haven’t heard up until now.