Sen. Blunt touts renewal of child advocacy law

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt said the passage of federal legislation should provide assistance to Missouri centers that aid child victims of violent crimes.

The legislation co-sponsored by Blunt would reauthorize a federal law that provides funding to children's advocacy centers, which conduct forensic interviews of children who have been the victims of abuse. These interviews can be used in court.

Blunt said Missouri has 22 children's advocacy centers serving about 7,000 children each year.

The federal legislation passed the Senate in June and cleared the House earlier this week. It now goes to President Barack Obama.