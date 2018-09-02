Sen. Bob Dixon announces his run for Missouri governor has ended

SPRINGFIELD – Sen. Bob Dixon announced Monday he has ended his campaign for governor.

“I thank those who truly believe we need to renew the Spirit of Missouri and sincerely supported the campaign expecting nothing in return other than good, honest government,” Dixon said.

He first announced he would run for governor at the end of July.

Dixon is a Republican state senator from Springfield. He was elected to the state senate in 2010. He has served in the Missouri legislature since 2003.

A news release said Dixon will not be endorsing a candidate or making any further statement.

The other Republican candidates running for Missouri governor include businessman John Brunner, author Eric Greitens, former Missouri House Speaker Catherine Hanaway and Lieutenant Governor Peter Kinder.

The Democratic candidate is Attorney General Chris Koster.