Sen. Bond: Tax Compromise Bill Must Pass

COLUMBIA - U.S. Sen. Kit Bond says he wants to see the tax cut and unemployment benefits bill get through Congress, telling KOMU 8 News any deal on military policy towards gay service members must wait until President Obama's compromise bill passes.



"There's a lot of stuff that a lot of people don't like in it," Bond said Saturday, "but it's a compromise we have to pass it to keep the economy from collapsing, and to help the people on unemployment who can't get a job get the help they need."

The retiring Republican said the current compromise bill is necessary to help small businesses create jobs.

Obama's Organizing for America campaign has targeted Bond as a Republican member who might support repeal of the military's "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" policy towards gay and lesbian service members. Bond said a compromise tax bill and spending bill must take priority.