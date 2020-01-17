Sen. Caleb Rowden releases statement on hospital closure
COLUMBIA — State Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, issued a statement Thursday afternoon about the closure of the Pinnacle Regional Hospital earlier this week.
Read my full statement re: the decision by Pinnacle to close their hospital in Boonville and Cooper County. We will continue to monitor and work toward a positive resolution for impacted individuals throughout #MidMo. pic.twitter.com/LuI8VpSHZa— Caleb Rowden (@calebrowden) January 16, 2020
The MU Health Care interviews Rowden mentioned will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Isle of Capri Casino in Boonville.
