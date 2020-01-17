Sen. Caleb Rowden releases statement on hospital closure

9 hours 37 minutes 52 seconds ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 Thursday, January 16, 2020 5:40:00 PM CST January 16, 2020 in Continuous News
By: Claire Colby, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA — State Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, issued a statement Thursday afternoon about the closure of the Pinnacle Regional Hospital earlier this week. 

The MU Health Care interviews Rowden mentioned will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Isle of Capri Casino in Boonville. 

