Sen. Caleb Rowden releases statement on hospital closure

COLUMBIA — State Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, issued a statement Thursday afternoon about the closure of the Pinnacle Regional Hospital earlier this week.

Read my full statement re: the decision by Pinnacle to close their hospital in Boonville and Cooper County. We will continue to monitor and work toward a positive resolution for impacted individuals throughout #MidMo. pic.twitter.com/LuI8VpSHZa — Caleb Rowden (@calebrowden) January 16, 2020

The MU Health Care interviews Rowden mentioned will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Isle of Capri Casino in Boonville.