Sen. Claire McCaskill dodges questions regarding Greitens' resignation

COLUMBIA - Senator Claire McCaskill refused to address Gov. Eric Greitens resignation at an event for veterans and their families Wednesday in Columbia.

McCaskill informed the veterans about progress she has made on veteran education, jobs and health care.

KOMU 8 News asked McCaskill her reaction to the Greitens resignation and how the situation with Greitens will change the dynamics of her campaign with likely opponent Josh Hawley. She refused to address Greitens directly, instead saying, "I really look forward to working with Gov. Parson and I think he will work across the aisle and I think that will be terrific. And I know it's not going to change anything that I do in my campaign. It will be about working hard to have contact with Missouri voters, to make sure I am getting things done in a bipartisan way."

McCaskill never addressed Greitens by name at the event.