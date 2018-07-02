Sen. Claire McCaskill statement on recent MU protests

COLUMBIA - U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill released the following statement in response to recent protests at the University of Missouri.

McCaskill said:

"At this point I think it is essential that the University of Missouri Board of Curators send a clear message to the students at Mizzou that there is an unqualified commitment to address racism on campus. As a graduate who cares deeply about Mizzou, I'm confident that my university can and will do better in supporting an environment of tolerance and inclusion."

Some members of the University of Missouri football team recently announced they will not participate in any team related events until UM system president Tim Wolfe resigns or is removed from office.

This protest is the latest in a series of events over racist incidents at the University of Missouri.