Sen. Graham Arrested For DWI

COLUMBIA (AP) - State Sen. Chuck Graham has been arrested in Columbia on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Police say the Columbia Democrat's car rear-ended a vehicle near his home late Saturday night, shoving that vehicle into a third car. Graham was treated for minor injuries and released. The other drivers were not injured in the crash. Columbia Police Sgt. Dan Beckman said officers smelled intoxicants on Graham, noticed his eyes were watery and bloodshot and that he slurred his words and mumbled. Beckman said that according to a probable cause statement, Graham acknowledged consuming "a few" beers before driving. Graham refused to submit to a breathalyzer exam and would not provide a blood sample.