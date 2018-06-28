Sen. McCaskill Silent on Support For President Obama's Healthcare Law

Friday, June 29, 2012
By: KOMU Staff

JEFFERSON CITY - Many political observers say Missouri Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill is in a tough reelection battle.

Following the Supreme Court ruling on President Obama's Healthcare law, KOMU 8 News and NBC contacted Claire McCaskill's office repeatedly throughout the day on Thursday seeking comment on:

--The Supreme Court decision

--Her vote in favor of it

--Whether she still supports the law

--Whether she supports senators being able to try and repeal it

--Whether it should come to a vote in the senate

--Whether she'll support that vote

McCaskill must now decide whether to:

1) Reverse her support for the bill

2) Continue to support the President, or

3) Stay quiet on the issue.

For now, she's chosen the latter option.

A McCaskill spokesperson told KOMU 8 News mid-afternoon on Thursday that they would "try to pin down some time with Claire," but that has not happened as of Friday morning.

On Thursday, McCaskill's office chose to answer no questions about the wide-sweeping health care legislation that she voted for two years ago.

Her office did release this 14-word press release:

"There's only ever been one goal for Claire. Affordable, accessible health care for Missouri."

To add to McCaskill's re-election worries, she was the first moderate Democratic senator nationally to support President Obama's candidacy in 2008.

Currently, McCaskill is polling at about 40 percent while her Republican challenger is not even decided until later this summer.

We'll continue to update you on what Claire McCaskill tells KOMU 8 News regarding her plans to support or reject the health care law as November approaches.

 

