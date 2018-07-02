Sen. McCaskill to meet Missourians at eight town halls in April

COLUMBIA – Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-MO, will host eight public town halls across the state in April.

“I think it’s important that I hold myself accountable to Missourians—and having public town halls, where any Missourian can show up and chew on me about what they think I’m doing right or wrong, and share their ideas and concerns, is a great way to do it,” said McCaskill, who grew up in rural Missouri. “Town halls like these are part of what makes our democracy great, and I think every elected official would benefit from listening and learning from Missourians, face-to-face.”

In 2014, McCaskill traveled more than 1,000 miles around Missouri with her “McCaskill on Main Street” series of public town halls.

The locations and times of this month's town halls will be announced in the coming days.