Sen. McCaskill To Meet With Medical Students

2007 The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Sen. Claire McCaskill will be in St. Louis today to meet with medical students about legislation to limit the influence of drug companies. The Missouri Democrat will meet with American Medical Student Association members at 2 p.m. at the Washington University School of Medicine. McCaskill's legislation would create a national registry requiring pharmaceutical companies to disclose all gifts and payments made to physicians, hospitals and academic institutions. McCaskill says members of the AMSA at Washington University and Saint Louis University are pushing for policies that would limit the access given to pharmaceutical companies in their medical schools and hospitals.