Sen. McCaskill to Spend Next Week Touring Missouri

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill is planning a series of town hall meetings and other events across Missouri next week to discuss expanding job and business opportunities.

The tour, dubbed "McCaskill on Main Street," begins Monday. McCaskill says the meetings will give her a chance to answer questions from families and businesses about efforts to create jobs.

The Missouri Democrat says she has worked with Republican colleagues to write the Federal Permitting Improvement Act, designed to cut through federal red tape and expedite infrastructure projects.

McCaskill also says she has worked with a group of senators to introduce two proposals to provide billions of dollars in loans and loan guarantees for infrastructure projects without using federal tax dollars.

McCaskill's office said Thursday a schedule of the meetings was pending.