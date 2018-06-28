Senate advances legislation to boost neighborhood watches

The Associated Press

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A bill to bolster neighborhood crime watches in Missouri with state funds has advanced in the Senate.

Senators granted the proposal initial approval by voice vote on Thursday. The measure needs another full Senate vote to move to the House.

Democratic Sen. Jamilah Nasheed of St. Louis said state funding would give neighborhood watch organizations access to needed resources.

The latest draft of next fiscal year's spending plan includes $150,000 for the program.