Senate approves changes to Amber Alert system in name of Hailey Owens

JEFFERSON CITY - A bill that would make it easier for police to issue alerts for child abductions in Missouri now awaits the signature of Gov. Mike Parson.

Hailey's Law is named after 10-year-old Hailey Owens of Springfield, who was abducted, raped, and killed by Craig Wood in February 2014.

The measure will allow police to directly access the Amber Alert system electronically, eliminating the slow process of filing paperwork.

It would also integrate the state's Amber Alert system with the Missouri Uniform Law Enforcement System and require Missouri's Amber Alert System Oversight Committee to meet at least once a year to discuss improvements to the process.

According to KY3, the bill initially filed by Rep. Curtis Trent, R-Springfield, was added to House Bill 397. That omnibus bill also establishes Simon's Law, which requires doctors to provide parental notification before placing do-not-resuscitate orders on children.