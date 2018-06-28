Senate Approves HealthNet

JEFFERSON CITY - This afternoon the Senate voted to rename Medicaid MO-Healthnet and place greater emphasis on preventive health care.The priority bill for Governor Blunt and Republican Legislative leaders passed Wednesday on a 26-to-7 vote. Participants would receive credit for extra health care benefits if they try to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Doctors also could receive higher state payments if they show a history of good patient care. Missouri has about 825,000 people on medicaid. The legislation now goes to the house.