Senate Approves more Dam Inspections
JEFFERSON CITY AP) - The Missouri Senate approved several changes to legislation requiring increased inspection of state dams. The bill was spurred by the December 2005 collapse of the Taum Sauk reservoir in southeastern Missouri. The Senate version requires state inspections of dams that are at least 25 feet high and could kill people if they fail. The House has passed similar legislation. The House version requires inspections only for dams at least 35 feet high. But the House also requires inspections of facilities that could damage property if they fail. Republican Senate sponsor Kevin Engler of Farmington says it's important to react but not go too far. In both versions, some dam owners would be charged an annual inspection fee.
