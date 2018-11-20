Senate Bill Requires College Visit for Foster Children

JEFFERSON CITY - Senate Bill 205 waited for Gov. Jay Nixon's signature on Wednesday after the Missouri Senate passed the legislation.

The legislation requires foster children ages 15 through 18 to visit a community college, technical school or four-year university. The legislation would also allow the child in foster care to visit an armed services recruiter.

The visit will include entry application process, financial support application and career options with academic or technical institutions.

Bill sponsor Sen. David Sater (R-Cassville) thinks Gov. Jay Nixon will favor the legislation.

"I think the Governor has a big heart for kids, and he wants them to succeed. I'm confident he will look very favorable at the legisation," said Sater.

The bill received strong support from both parties. Sen. Joe Keaveny (D-St. Louis) supported the bill and said it would prevent children from ending up in worse situations.

"All this bill does is show kids that are in foster care what is out there for them," said Keaveny.

The Department of Social Services will reimburse those agencies for costs associated with college visits. The legislation also said the child's treatment team could choose to waive the visit.