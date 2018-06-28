Senate Bill to Allow Health Care Estimates

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Legislation advancing in the Missouri Senate could allow residents to get a cost estimate from insurers before heading to the doctor or hospital.

The bill would require health insurers to create Internet sites by July 2012 that would allow people to estimate their out-of-pocket costs -- as well as the total cost -- for various medical procedures and tests.

Senators gave the plan first-round approval Wednesday by a voice vote. The measure is sponsored by Republican Rob Schaaf of St. Joseph, who is a physician. He says the online price estimates should help drive down the cost of health care.