Senate blocks two UM Board of Curator nominees

JEFFERSON CITY - The Senate blocked two of Gov. Jay Nixon's nominations for appointment to serve on the University of Missouri's Board of Curators.

Attorneys Mary E. Nelson and Maurice Graham were not approved.

Nixon nominated four people for appointment to the University of Missouri's Board of Curators while the Senate was on interim.

One of those, attorney David Steelman of Rolla, has been appointed to the board.

If all nominations had been confirmed, eight out of the nine curators on the Board would be lawyers.

Sen. Kurt Schaefer (R-Columbia) expressed concern over the large amount of lawyers that would be on the Board, suggesting there are other schools within the university with qualified alumni as candidates. He said he is concerned about not having anyone from agriculture on the Board since the school is a land grant-based university.

KOMU 8 News reached out to the Board of Curators, which declined to comment.