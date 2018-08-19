Senate Candidates Saturate Airwaves

However, political scientists said there's not much evidence to support running as many ads as possible near the end of a campaign.

University of Missouri professor John Petrocik said most voters have made up their minds by now, but he summed up politicians' thinking this way.

"'We want to win this race, we've got nothing else to do, we've got another week to do something, so let's do this because it might make a difference,'" he said. "It's the way everybody behaves in every situation."

McCaskill and Talent also will continue to campaign across the state. Her campaign spokesperson said the final few thousand undecided voters will decide the election, although Petrocik disagreed.

"They want to believe in the 4% who are undecided, there's the winning margin," he explained. "But the profile of undecided people is that they don't care that much and they're not going to vote."

Talent estimated fewer than 25,000 votes will decide the election. He and McCaskill will be in Saturday morning's MU Homecoming Parade.