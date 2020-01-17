Senate committee hears bill aimed at funding police officers

16 hours 25 minutes 57 seconds ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 Thursday, January 16, 2020 10:52:00 AM CST January 16, 2020 in News
By: Daniel Perreault, KOMU 8 Reporter

JEFFERSON CITY- State senators heard testimony on a bill Thursday morning that could give law enforcement a leg up in addressing staffing levels throughout the state.

The bill, which was filed by State Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia establishes a grant program that would help pay for the hiring of new officers in qualifying departments. Departments would apply for the grant from the Missouri Department of Public Safety.

To qualify, police departments need to have fewer than two officers for every 1,000 citizens they serve. The city also needs to be have a population between 75,000 and 125,000. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2018 Columbia’s population was estimated to be about 123,000.

The Department of Justice's recommendation for staffing levels for law enforcement agencies is 2.5 officers for every 1,000 residents. For years, the Columbia Police Department has been well bellow that mark. With a current staff of 174 officers, the department is 134 officers short of that standard.

"The idea is to get more officers on the streets and help them to be more proactive in addressing the crime issues we have seen throughout the state," Rowden said.

The bill is similar to one Rowden introduced when he was in the Missouri House of Representatives in 2016.

"It was more of a localized issue to Columbia at that time," he said. "Now we have seen other cities fall into this category and so obviously there is a focus on the violent crime around many areas in the state."

Rowden and Columbia Police Officers Association Executive Director Dale Roberts both testified before the Senate Transportation, Infrastructure, and Public Safety committee Thursday morning. Rowden said there are about five other cities throughout the state that would qualify. Among them are O'Fallon, Independence, and Lee's Summit.

"There is a number of cities that fall into that category of being big enough where they are seeing a lot of these crime issues percolate and perk up in a more substantive manor, but maybe not big enough locally that they have the full assortment of resources," he said. "The aim of the program is. To provide some state resources to help bridge the gap."

Roberts said Senator Rowden's bill is not the sole answer to Columbia's problems, but it is a good start.

"It would be a good bill for us and a lot of agencies throughout Missouri," Roberts said. "That really helps an agency or a municipality get started on increasing their officer staffing so the community can do some crime prevention."

When departments like Columbia don't have enough officers, Roberts said officers are forced into a reactive mode rather than trying to proactively prevent crime.

"If every officer on duty is already involved in a call and there is no one available to take the next call," he said. "Our officers are so busy reacting to crime that it is hard to devote much in the way of time and resources to preventing crime and that gets to be a vicious cycle."

Thursday's hearing was just the first step for the bill, but Senator Rowden said he is confident lawmakers can get it across the finish line this legislative session.

"Anytime you are trying to secure resources for a smaller number of cities around the country or the state, you are always going to have some pushback there," Towden said. "But we have a good start and I think we are going to get it done."

More News

Grid
List

STORM MODE UPDATE: Ice is the main impact expected on Friday
STORM MODE UPDATE: Ice is the main impact expected on Friday
MID-MISSOURI - Another week in January, and another winter storm. This time around it will likely all happen in one... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 Thursday, January 16, 2020 6:44:00 PM CST January 16, 2020 in Weather

Columbia shelter prepares for cold weather
Columbia shelter prepares for cold weather
COLUMBIA - With colder temperatures expected to arrive in mid-Missouri, shelters are preparing to care for those in need. ... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 Thursday, January 16, 2020 6:27:00 PM CST January 16, 2020 in News

LGBTQ+ history could be taught in public schools under proposed bill
LGBTQ+ history could be taught in public schools under proposed bill
COLUMBIA - One Missouri lawmaker's bill could create new curriculum for schools in the state. House Bill 2153, sponsored... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 Thursday, January 16, 2020 5:21:00 PM CST January 16, 2020 in News

Missouri governor denounces expanding government health care
Missouri governor denounces expanding government health care
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Thursday that he plans to fight efforts to expand the number... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 Thursday, January 16, 2020 4:06:00 PM CST January 16, 2020 in News

Update: New Franklin police chief to step down
Update: New Franklin police chief to step down
NEW FRANKLIN — In a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon, New Franklin police chief Mike Wise announced plans to step down.... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 Thursday, January 16, 2020 2:14:00 PM CST January 16, 2020 in News

Community reacts to Pinnacle Regional Hospital closing
Community reacts to Pinnacle Regional Hospital closing
BOONVILLE - The announcement of Pinnacle Regional Hospital's closing came suddenly this week, even catching residents off guard who expected... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 Thursday, January 16, 2020 1:57:00 PM CST January 16, 2020 in News

Watchdog: White House violated law in freezing Ukraine aid
Watchdog: White House violated law in freezing Ukraine aid
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House violated federal law in withholding security assistance to Ukraine, an action at the... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 Thursday, January 16, 2020 12:35:15 PM CST January 16, 2020 in News

Missouri Senators release statements on USMCA
Missouri Senators release statements on USMCA
WASHINGTON DC - The United States Senate passed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, 89-10, on Wednesday morning, and Senators Josh Hawley... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 Thursday, January 16, 2020 11:32:00 AM CST January 16, 2020 in News

City of Columbia prepares for possible winter storm Friday, Jan. 17
City of Columbia prepares for possible winter storm Friday, Jan. 17
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia is preparing for a possible winter storm forecast for Friday, Jan. 17, per a... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 Thursday, January 16, 2020 11:02:00 AM CST January 16, 2020 in News

Senate committee hears bill aimed at funding police officers
Senate committee hears bill aimed at funding police officers
JEFFERSON CITY- State senators heard testimony on a bill Thursday morning that could give law enforcement a leg up in... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 Thursday, January 16, 2020 10:52:00 AM CST January 16, 2020 in News

Columbia native earns military honor
Columbia native earns military honor
MILTON, FL - Katie Prestesater, a native of Columbia, was recognized as the Naval Air Station Whiting Field Senior Civilian... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 Thursday, January 16, 2020 10:09:00 AM CST January 16, 2020 in News

DNR accepting energy improvement loan applications
DNR accepting energy improvement loan applications
JEFFERSON CITY - A total of $6 million is available for energy efficiency and renewable energy projects throughout the state,... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 Thursday, January 16, 2020 9:45:00 AM CST January 16, 2020 in News

B-2 stealth bomber to fly over Arrowhead
B-2 stealth bomber to fly over Arrowhead
WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE - A B-2 Stealth Bomber, supported by Team Whiteman’s maintenance Airmen and a ground crew of... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 Thursday, January 16, 2020 8:43:00 AM CST January 16, 2020 in News

Man sentenced to 4 years in prison in Missouri bank heist
Man sentenced to 4 years in prison in Missouri bank heist
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A man has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for robbing a St.... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 Thursday, January 16, 2020 8:06:00 AM CST January 16, 2020 in News

Columbia hosts diversity celebration breakfast
Columbia hosts diversity celebration breakfast
COLUMBIA - The Holiday Inn Expo Center will be bustling with diversity leaders and community members Thursday morning for the... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 Thursday, January 16, 2020 4:30:00 AM CST January 16, 2020 in Top Stories

Target 8: Columbia Police substations cause confusion in high crime area
Target 8: Columbia Police substations cause confusion in high crime area
COLUMBIA - Faith Mejia's children know to drop to the ground whenever they hear gunshots. In 2019 alone, three homicides... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, January 15 2020 Jan 15, 2020 Wednesday, January 15, 2020 9:15:00 PM CST January 15, 2020 in News

Democrats not happy with Parson's State of the State Address
Democrats not happy with Parson's State of the State Address
JEFFERSON CITY- Missouri Democrats disagreed with parts of Governor Parson's State of the State Address this afternoon. Democrats held... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, January 15 2020 Jan 15, 2020 Wednesday, January 15, 2020 8:09:00 PM CST January 15, 2020 in News

Governor Parson touts success, accomplishments in State-of-the-State address
Governor Parson touts success, accomplishments in State-of-the-State address
JEFFERSON CITY- For the second time as governor, Mike Parson went before state lawmakers Wednesday afternoon to deliver the annual... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, January 15 2020 Jan 15, 2020 Wednesday, January 15, 2020 6:06:00 PM CST January 15, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 24°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 11 active weather alerts
4am 27°
5am 27°
6am 27°
7am 27°