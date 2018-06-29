Senate committee moves toward vote on immigration

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate Judiciary Committee is aiming to wrap up work this week on a sweeping immigration bill and send it to the full Senate for consideration.

First, lawmakers must settle a few remaining disputes. One involves amendments over high-skilled immigrant visas sought by the high-tech industry but opposed by labor unions. There's also a disagreement over whether gay Americans should be given the right to sponsor their partners for green cards.

There's been little suspense so far as the Judiciary Committee has met over the past two weeks to weigh hundreds of amendments to the bipartisan bill that aims to secure the border and offer eventual citizenship to millions. Democrats have the votes to ensure committee passage of the legislation, but the outcome is less certain on the Senate floor.