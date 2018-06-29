Senate confirms new Missouri revenue director

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri senators have confirmed a former PricewaterhouseCoopers partner to be the state's next revenue director.

Senators confirmed attorney and certified public accountant Joel Walters in a voice vote Thursday.

Walters previously was a partner at accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he led the company's tax practice for foreign businesses that invest in the U.S.

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens touted his appointee as an "outsider."

Walters started work at the revenue department April 3.

In his short time leading the agency, he's faced off with Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway by pushing back against her requests for information for an audit on compliance with a tax refund deadline. He wrote letters questioning her authority to conduct the audit and citing privacy complaints, but eventually provided records after she issued a subpoena.