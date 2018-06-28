Senate Confirms Two Ethics Commissioners

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

The panel that oversees Missouri's campaign laws hasn't met since March 15, when the terms of three of its six members expired, leaving the commission without enough members to vote on issues. Thursday, the Missouri Senate confirmed Gov. Blunt's two appointees, Democrat Brad Mitchell of Washington and Republican John King of St. Louis. But, Blunt has yet to fill the final vacancy, and it's too late for the Senate to confirm that person before this legislative session ends May 12. The Ethics Commission is scheduled to meet Friday for the first time in seven weeks.