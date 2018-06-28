Senate Deadlocks Over Eliminating Primary

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - An attempt to cancel Missouri's 2012 presidential primary has been defeated in the Senate.

The chamber deadlocked Monday with a 16-16 vote on legislation scrapping the primary election next year.

Missouri Republicans have decided to choose their delegates to next year's national nominating convention with a caucus system that begins in March. But the primary scheduled for February remains in state law.

Proponents of canceling the primary argued it makes no sense to spend several million dollars for an election that's been rendered meaningless by the GOP's decision.