Senate Democrats Tout Health Care

News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY - Senate Democrats tout health care as a priority for this session. But, they're in the minority to Republicans in the Senate, so their plan to reverse all the GOP Medicaid cuts of 2005 probably won't get too far. However, Democrats also support legislation to make health insurance more affordable for small businesses by letting them take part in a plan run by the state employee health care agency. Gov. Blunt is considering a similar idea.