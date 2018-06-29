Senate gets heated at special session on abortion gets underway

JEFFERSON CITY - A special session on abortion-related issues is off to a quick start in the Missouri legislature, following heated exchanges in the senate Monday.

At the center of the session is a St. Louis ordinance Governor Greitens is looking to repeal. The ordinance in question makes it illegal for employers and landlords to discriminate against women who have had an abortion, use contraceptives or are pregnant.

Greitens, a self defined "pro-life," supporter states that it makes St. Louis "an abortion sanctuary city."

Abortion rights advocates argue that a repeal of the ordinance, would only make it harder for Missouri women to access basic reproductive health care.

The only abortion performing clinic in the state is located in St. Louis.

After a quick roll call and some conversation on abortion-related issues, a handful of Senators began voicing frustrations with being called back less than a month after the first special session.

The cost to the taxpayer for these special sessions was also brought up, as well as continuing concerns about Greitens' secret donors.