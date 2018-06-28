Senate Interim Committee Set to Review Insurance Exchange

Jefferson City - The Missouri state senate has established a new committee to review proposed health insurance exchanges. It's the next step in last year's federal health care mandate.

The exchange is a marketplace where individuals and small businesses can compare and buy health insurance. It's being called the "Travelocity" of insurance deals.

The state is expected to have an exchange established by January 2013. The federal government will provide startup funds. It can also step in to establish an exchange in any state that doesn't comply with the law.

Committee meeting times have yet to be set, but the committee plans to have a recommendation drafted by the time the legislature meets in early September for a special veto session.