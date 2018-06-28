Senate Leader Could Run For Attorney General

Kirkwood Republican Michael Gibbons has amended his campaign finance committee to say he's seeking the attorney general's office. Gibbons was re-elected last year and is barred by term limits from running again for the Senate again. He says he'll decide later whether to actually run for attorney general. His latest campaign finance report indicates that the 46-year-old Gibbons has nearly $62,000 on hand, money that can be used if he enters a statewide contest. The current attorney general, Democrat Jay Nixon, recently indicated he plans to seek the governor's office in 2008.