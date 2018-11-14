Senate OKs Bill on School Funding Suit

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY - The Senate took aim Thursday at schools bringing a lawsuit claiming the state doesn't adequately or fairly fund public education. The legislation by Senator Gary Nodler of Joplin requires school districts below a certain property tax levy to assert to the state that they are providing their students an adequate education. If a district says it's not providing an adequate education, then the proposed law would establish that education is inadequate because of a lack of support from local taxpayers. Nodler said lawmakers believed last year's school funding formula would cause the lawsuit to be dropped. But many districts are still suing, claiming problems with both the new and the old formula.