Senate OKs Bill to Ban Gun Confiscation During Emergency

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Senate is supporting a bill that would prevent guns from being confiscated in emergency situations. The bill follows the response to Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans in August 2005. Authorities there confiscated hundreds of guns after the levees failed and the city began to flood. Several pro-gun groups sued, and the city later returned weapons to owners who had paperwork for them. Since then, gun-rights groups have campaigned against the seizure of guns during emergencies. The bill passed the Senate on a voice vote Wednesday. It needs final approval before it goes to the House, which is considering a similar measure.