Senate OKs English Requirement Ballot Measure

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A proposal to require official government proceedings to be conducted in English wins approval in the Senate. The measure passed the House in February but ran into trouble from opponents in the Senate. This afternoon, Republicans used a procedural step to shut off debate and forced the matter to a vote. It passed 25-to-7, but the House must agree to changes by 6 p.m. today. Missouri law already makes English the state's "common language." But supporters say that's not good enough. They want the state constitution changed to ensure that government decisions are not made in other languages. Opponents say that's not a concern in Missouri. They worry the proposal is really an effort to drive Republicans to the polls.